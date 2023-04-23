Aung La N Sang has called the United States his home for years now, but he believes it’s important for his kids to stay connected to his native home of Myanmar.

‘The Burmese Python’ is set to return to action at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5th. He will take on Fan Rong in a middleweight battle at ONE Championship’s U.S. debut inside 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Before he takes the Circle though, Aung La went on an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit to answer some fan questions. Considering Aung La and his family have been living in America for quite some time, a fan asked if the former two-division world champion still talks to his kids in his native Burmese language and Jingpho dialect.

Aung La N Sang said:

“Yes, I try to. It’s a little hard right now, but I believe once we move back home one day, they will pick it up fast.”

At an age of 37, Aung La believes he’s closer to the end of his career than his prime. Teaching his kids the language of his home country will definitely help them adjust if they do decide to move back in the future.

However, retirement is far from his mind right now. Aung La N Sang is riding back-to-back first-round stoppages over Yushin Okami and Gilberto Galvao as he embraces his role as the “gatekeeper” of the middleweight division. A win against Fan Rong could help him break through the gates and put him in a position to challenge for the world title though.

Fans in North America can watch all the action from ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription on May 5th.

