Aung La N Sang shares funny story about Gilbert Burns and their epic fishing trip

Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang is enjoying his time in the tropical climates of Florida, living and training in the southernmost tip of the continental United States.

When Aung La is not training in the gym, he goes on fishing trips with his teammates at Sanford MMA. Related to that, the 36-year-old ONE Championship superstar has an interesting story to tell about his close friend and colleague, UFC veteran Gilbert Burns.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Aung La talked about the time he brought Burns on his first fishing trip and how he had caught the biggest fish he’d ever seen.

“What's funny was I took Gilbert [Burns] fishing, and he caught the biggest fish I've ever seen. And what's funny was, he was puking the whole time he was there…he was pretty much sick the whole time. He was puking, then he threw [the line] out and then he caught like the biggest red snapper and I was like, ‘Man, this guy is so lucky,’” Aung La said.

What Aung La N Sang likes to do in his spare time

Aung La N Sang seems to be having the time of his life. Moving from the cold desolate terrain of Maryland to sunny South Florida has been a dream for Aung La and his family, who love to spend time outdoors and travel the world.

“I absolutely love this place. You know, I love the fact that the weather's nice all year round. I love the beach. I love how easygoing the place is. There's nothing about Florida that I don't like right now. And the training here is amazing. And I can just like, on any day, I can take my kids out to the playground. I can take them to the beach. I can take them out. Go fishing. I like spending time with my kids. I like visiting places. I like taking trips with my family and just seeing new things with my family,” Aung La said.

Aung La N Sang returns to the Circle against Vitaly Bigdash in an all-important trilogy bout. The two former adversaries lock horns at ONE: Full Circle, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, February 25.

