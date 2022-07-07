Watch: Aung La N Sang and Tial Thang take on the viral Tortilla Challenge

Aung La N Sang and Tial Thang took on the 'tortilla challenge', which has gone viral on social media, and it did not disappoint on entertainment.

The boys of Sanford MMA had some fun with the latest viral TikTok trend. The tortilla challenge involves a mouthful of liquid, a couple of soft tortillas, and a game of rock-paper-scissors. Two players play the game, and the loser gets slapped in the face with a tortilla. The game ends when one of the players fails to hold their laughter in and sprays the liquid out of their mouth.

In the video, the former two-division world champ and his protege squared off in the challenge, with a can of Kill Cliff energy drink filling their mouths. After a series of back-and-forth slaps, Tial sprayed the energy drink right in Aung La’s face.

The game ended with Aung La’s hand being raised as the winner. But considering how it ended, it’s tough to argue that ‘The Burmese Python’ was truly the winner of the contest.

In the comments section, Aung La N Sang said:

“@tialzathang77 you got me good. 🤦🏻‍♂️”

Aung La N Sang is excited for the main event of ONE 159

Outside of TikTok shenanigans, Aung La N Sang is also very much interested to see what’s going to happen in the main event of ONE 159.

Reinier de Ridder will defend his ONE middleweight world title against Vitaly Bigdash in the July 22, with the event happening inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. 'The Dutch Knight' and Bigdash are the only two men who have beaten Aung La in ONE Championship, so he knows how dangerous both fighters are for each other.

Reinier de Ridder took Aung La N Sang’s ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world titles on back-to-back occasions a couple of years ago. Meanwhile, Bigdash earned his world title shot after winning his trilogy with Aung La earlier this year.

Aung La believes that once the fight goes to the ground, whoever asserts their dominance from the top position will have the best chance of winning their matchup. He also thinks that Bigdash has a slight edge in the striking department, an idea that de Ridder could look to disprove on fight night.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far