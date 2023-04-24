Aung La N Sang understands why Reinier de Ridder is uninterested in a trilogy

Aung La N Sang isn’t exactly blaming ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder for being unenthused by the idea of a trilogy match with him. After all, he dropped both matches against ‘The Dutch Knight’ and surrendered the middleweight and light heavyweight world titles in the process.

In a previous interview, ‘RDR’ claimed he no longer has anything to prove against Aung La and would prefer other challengers. Speaking with The MMA Superfan, ‘The Burmese Python recently addressed de Ridder’s comments.

Although he sees the Dutchman’s point, Aung La says the decision will still be in the hands of ONE Championship at the end of the day:

“Of course not. Why would you? But it’s all up to ONE Championship. I still might be the most dominant middleweight world champion at the moment, you know? I have the most world title defenses.”

Catch the interview below:

Before getting submitted by ‘RDR’ in their first encounter in 2020, Aung La successfully defended his middleweight throne four consecutive times.

While de Ridder obviously doesn’t see it that way, Aung La has certainly built a strong case for a world title shot through back-to-back first-round KO victories over Yushin Okami and Gilberto Galvao.

‘The Burmese Python’ will look to further strengthen his claim with a resounding victory against Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video on May 5.

The historic card will emanate from the 1stBank Center in Colorado and air for free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America. Meanwhile, Reinier de Ridder is also slated to fight in the same event against the surging Tye Ruotolo.

Regardless of the outcome of the Dutch star's submission grappling showdown with Tye Ruotolo, Aung La plans to change de Ridder’s mind with another resounding victory in his own match.

Poll : 0 votes