"A million dollar tournament for the middleweights, make it happen" - Aung La N Sang on his desire for a ONE grand prix 

Aung La N Sang thinks that ONE Championship should do a million dollar middleweight Grand Prix.

In an interview with Tom Taylor of the South China Morning Post, N Sang spoke about his desire for a tournament featuring the best middleweights in the promotion.

"That would be amazing, huh? A million dollar tournament for the middleweights, make it happen. I know all the middleweights are down, I know everyone would love that. Tournament style with a Grand Prix Championship. I mean, middleweights are an exciting weight class, don't you think?"

Watch the interview below:

One Championship's Women's Atomweight Grand Prix came to a head late last year, with Stamp Fairtex winning the tournament. She earned a title shot against Angela Lee as a result, but came up short against the atomweight queen.

The promotion recently announced a Men's Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix, featuring the likes of Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty.

Aung La N Sang looking to stay active in 2022

Aung La N Sang is coming off of a loss to Vitaly Bidash back in February but is already chomping at the bit to get back in the cage. He is considering a return to the ONE circle later this summer.

It has been reported that a N Sang vs. Yushin Okami fight is in the works, pitting two veterans of the sport against one another. 'The Burmese Python' seemingly likes the matchup. In the same interview, he said:

"I expect a knockout. I expect a knockout in the second round or less. But I do wish we are both healthy and we both have a good camp so that we can put on a great fight."

Aung La N Sang and Yushin Okami are both pioneers of Asian MMA. A potential bout between the duo would be a high stakes affair, as N Sang needs to return to winning ways if he is to earn another shot at re-claiming his title. It remains to be seen how things will play out atop the middleweight division.

