Aung La Nsang warns Sage Northcutt about facing former featherweight champ Martin Nguyen

Aung La Nsang and Martin Nguyen have been close friends and training partners for the past few years at Sanford MMA. However, if Sage Northcutt wants to step inside the circle with the former ONE featherweight and lightweight world champion, he better think twice, according to ‘The Burmese Python'.

Northcutt recently tweeted that he wants on the upcoming ONE X megacard from ONE Championship, the promotion’s 10-year anniversary show happening on March 26 in Singapore.

Sage Northcutt @sagenorthcutt Who would like to see me fight on One X for @ONEChampionship on March 26th? Who would like to see me fight on One X for @ONEChampionship on March 26th?

The former UFC standout has been out of action since his ONE debut back in 2019, where he was knocked out by Cosmo Alexandre in less than 30 seconds.

One of the first fighters to raise his hand to face Northcutt was Nguyen. While Aung La Nsang thinks the fight is one he would be excited to see, ‘The Burmese Python’ did send out a stern warning to Northcutt:

“Kudos to [Sage] for making a comeback. But if I were him, I wouldn’t fight Martin on the first fight back. Because Martin has a lot of power.”

However, Nsang also explained why this was a great matchup:

“That would be perfect. That would be an amazing fight for both of them. They are both coming off of a loss, it’s a fight to make. That would be an amazing fight to make. It’s a perfect stylistic matchup. Martin will be undersized for that, for sure. But you can’t underestimate Martin’s power, you know. I like that matchup. Let’s make it happen. Hey, if that fight happens, I’m flying over there [to corner him].”

Aung La Nsang knows who he’s picking to win

Obviously, there may be a little bias here, but Aung La Nsang is without a doubt picking Nguyen to win, if the fight with Northcutt gets made. The two have an incredible relationship in and out of training, and have spent time together with their families whilst training in South Florida.

“I’d like to say, [Martin wins] with a knockout. Anything can happen. I know Martin is working a lot on his jiu-jitsu as well, and his wrestling. That would be a fun fight.”

Aung La Nsang also commended Northcutt for continuing his career, despite the debilitating injuries he suffered in his ONE debut.

“I’m pretty sure it did [affect Northcutt mentally]. I’ve gotten my nose broken, and like smashed across before. I was out for a few months. A nose injury is a little bit different, but my nose is better than it has ever been. And it can’t break anymore. It’s as flat as can be across my face. It’s just part of what we do.”

