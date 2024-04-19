Aussie star Reece McLaren says he's "bridging the gap" with more well-rounded MMA training camp ahead of ONE Fight Night 22

Australian MMA star Reece McLaren is primed and ready to return to action at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 and has his sights set on becoming the next flyweight MMA world title challenger.

'Lightning' will be taking on number five-ranked flyweight MMA contender Hu Yong inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and with how renowned a finisher the 'Wolf Warrior' is, McLaren is pulling out all the stops to get the victory.

In an interview with ONE Championship, McLaren shared that he will be switching camps for the bout as he links up with CMBT Training Center after focusing on improving his striking with Boonchu Gym - the home base of now-retired legendary Muay Thai star John Wayne Parr.

McLaren had the following to say about his change:

"Yeah, it's bridging the gap between the [ranges], not trying to strengthen too much of what you know is already strong. That's what's making everything better. I'm really enjoying the direction in which my MMA's going in, and I'm so excited to showcase it."

Reece McLaren grateful for John Wayne Parr's tutelage and life lessons

McLaren, ranked number four in the flyweight MMA division, has credited 'The Gunslinger' for reminding him that he has to take things in stride and make the most out of it, especially when they do not go his way.

His last fight was a defeat at the hands of Kairat Akhmetov, snapping his two-fight winning streak in the process. McLaren will apply what he learned from Parr as he attempts to get back to winning ways against Hu.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

