Australian UFC fighter shares two-word reaction to hilarious clip of Alexander Volkanovski breaking down 'water is wet' 

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is known for having one of the wittiest online personalities in the sport. He often shares his comedic side through social media posts and various skits.

In a recent interview with ESPN Australia and New Zealand, Volkanovski provided a hilarious answer to a philosophical question: 'Is water wet?' When asked, the 36-year-old showcased his humor:

"Is water wet? Yes! Wet is water, that's what I feel like. Yeah, if you put water on something, it is wet. So water is the wet. It just makes sense. So, wet, I think it's just water."

Deeply embroiled in thoughts over the question, Volkanovski decided to delve deeper into it and further stated:

"Wait a second, let's dissect this - So water is wet... So water is the definition of wet. What's the definition of wet? Something that' got water in it. Or, I mean, because you can be wet with Coca-Cola too, right? Ooooh, liquid is wet too! You see? I knew we had to dissect this. You can't fully answer that one. It is a big part of wet. Let's leave it at that. I don't know. 50-50, I'm on it."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Australian MMA fighter Cody Thicknesse, who made his UFC debut against Aleksandre Topuria at UFC 312, took to the comments section and gave a hilarious monicker to Volkanovski:

"Philosopher Volk"

Colby Thicknesse's comment

When Alexander Volkanovski adopted the hilarious 'Old Man' persona ahead of his UFC 298 fight

UFC's lower weight classes typically feature younger talent, making it rare for fighters over 35 years old to remain at the top. Volkanovski's UFC 298 opponent, Ilia Topuria, and a section of the MMA community pointed out this concern regarding Volkanovski, who was 35 at the time of the fight.

Rather than shying away from the topic, Volkanovski playfully embraced the idea of 'Old Man Volk' by dressing up as an elderly man during the pre-fight press conference and in various promotional videos.

Check out one of the videos below:

Unfortunately for Volkanovski, the skeptics were proven right when he suffered a second-round knockout defeat, losing the 145-pound title to Topuria. However, his social media activity suggests that the loss did little to dampen his spirit, as the Australian continues to express the comedic side of his personality.

Volkanovski will return to competition at UFC 314 on April 12, as he faces No.3-ranked Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title.

