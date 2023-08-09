"Awful taste" - Fans call out Dan Hooker for having a 'mid life crisis' following new massive chest tattoo 

A video showcasing Dan Hooker's newest tattoo recently made the rounds on Twitter. In the video, which is presumably taken by the artist, Hooker's latest ink can be seen in all its glory.

The tattoo is a chest piece that features a skull with blades and axes sticking out of it and is done entirely in a monochromatic color scheme.

Check out the video of Dan Hooker's newest tattoo here:

While 'The Hangman' may like the aesthetics of the tattoo, MMA fans appear to be in disagreement. In fact, many fans took the opportunity to call out Hooker for the tattoo.

One user, @Irieravelord710 said:

"Awful taste, great execution"

@WinnersWillWin added:

"Bro is truly having a mid life crisis"

@PerideIulian appeared to agree with that idea, further adding:

"Going through a middle age crisis..."

@idontlikewee was also in agreement, tweeting:

"A cry for help"

@stvntweets further echoed the same sentiment, saying:

"Bros having a crisis"

@JTuggz90 attributed Dan Hooker's somewhat questionable decision to the damage he has taken over the course of his career, which is certainly significant. They tweeted:

"Punches are a hell of a drug"

Another user, @prontokicks suggested that members of his team or his manager should have advised him against the tattoo. They said:

"Does he not have a manager to help him with his career decisions"

Dan Hooker last fought Jalin Turner at UFC 290, is yet to announce next opponent

Dan Hooker's last appearance in the octagon was at UFC 290 in July of 2023. He took on Jalin Turner in what can only be described as a blood and guts war.

In a gruelling affair, Hooker edged out Turner to take home the split decision victory. Since then, he is yet to announce his next fight. Currently, he is riding a 2-fight win streak with wins over Turner and Claudio Puelles.

It's likely that 'The Hangman' will look to fight up the rankings at 155 lbs next. At this point, however, all we can do is speculate. That being said, Hooker did reveal after the Turner fight that he had sustained injuries to his arm and his orbital bone. He even posted a post-surgery picture on Twitter.

As a result, it will likely be a while until we see him in the octagon again.