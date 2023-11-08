Ayaka Miura open to Danielle Kelly rematch at strawweight MMA: “If she can fight in MMA, I would consider it”

Ayaka Miura and Danielle Kelly had one of the most closely contested submission grappling matches in the sport’s young history in ONE Championship. Some are clamoring for the two grapplers to run it back a second time.

There are, however, a few factors that could prevent that matchup for a second time. Miura admitted that she’s open to facing Kelly once more but under a couple of conditions.

The Japanese fighter is coming off a first-round submission win over Chinese mauler Meng Bo in strawweight MMA at ONE Fight Night 16, and Miura wants the ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion to her realm.

In her post-fight press conference, Miura said:

“Danielle Kelly is in a different weight class, so if she can fight in MMA maybe I would consider it. But to be honest, I was very focused on this fight with Meng Bo, so I can’t think about who’s next or a rematch with another fighter. That’s my honest opinion.”

Miura was a former ONE women’s strawweight MMA world title contender but took a fight with Kelly in submission, grappling at a catchweight of 119 pounds at ONE Fight Night 7.

Although Miura had her moments during the fight, especially using her naturally bigger frame, Kelly scored the decisive catch for the unanimous decision win.

Kelly eventually became the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion when she beat old rival Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14 in September.

As for Miura, the loss to Kelly re-ignited her passion to return to world title contention.

‘Zombie’ was on a string of bad luck before ONE Fight Night 16, and she unleashed her pent-up aggression against Meng at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Miura initially weathered Meng’s relentless striking before taking the Chinese star to the ground, where she locked in her trademark Scarf Hold Armlock for the submission finish.