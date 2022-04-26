Ayaka Miura shows X-ray of shoulder following ONE 156 injury

Ayaka Miura lost her match against Dayane Cardoso at ONE 156 after she suffered an injury, and she shared how she's dealing with it now. On Twitter, Miura shared some photos of her battle scars from her fight against the promotional newcomer.

Her translated tweet reads:

“The treatment was started immediately after the match with the ultrasound that I brought with me, and I am aiming for the shortest return with the treatment of Miharu Orthopedic Clinic. Stapler on my head even before the game. [I] look like a zombie, right? I'll be back again”

The photo series shows her getting treatment on her shoulder, an X-ray of her broken shoulder, her stapled head from a prior injury, and a photo of her with her nickname, ‘Zombie’.

Ayaka Miura looked confident during her bout with Cardoso, putting pressure on her opponent in the opening stanza and looking for her trademark scarf-hold Americana. However, the Brazilian was able to defend against Miura and dropped some damaging strikes on the Japanese warrior.

The second round looked more of the same, with Miura trying to assert her judo mastery and take Cardoso to the ground. Unfortunately, Miura looked to have injured her shoulder and stepped away from her opponent. Cardoso saw this as an opportunity and rained down strikes on Miura before the referee stopped the contest and awarded the TKO win to Cardoso.

With her Twitter update, we now see how difficult it would have been for her to continue the match even if she tried to power through the pain.

Ayaka Miura vows to be back

Fresh off pushing ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan to the limit in January 2022, Ayaka Miura was looking to bounce back strong against a newcomer in Dayane Cardoso at ONE 156.

Unfortunately, the No.4-ranked fighter suffered an injury during their match, which led to the first back-to-back losses of her career.

Her loss could insert Cardoso in the top five of the ONE women’s strawweight division and drop Miura down a spot or two. It will be an uphill battle to the top once again, but ‘Zombie’ believes that she will be back stronger once she heals up.

