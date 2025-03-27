  • home icon
  "Aztec design is dope", "Those are sickkk" - Fans react to Brandon Moreno's vibrant custom shorts for UFC Mexico

"Aztec design is dope", "Those are sickkk" - Fans react to Brandon Moreno's vibrant custom shorts for UFC Mexico

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified Mar 27, 2025 01:05 GMT
Fans react (insert) to Brandon Moreno (left) receiving custom-designed shorts (right) ahead of UFC Mexico. [Image credit: @ufc on X]
Fans react (insert) to Brandon Moreno (left) receiving custom-designed shorts (right) ahead of UFC Mexico. [Images courtesy: @ufc on X]

Former two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno is set to headline UFC Mexico on April 5 with former title challenger Steve Erceg. Despite not holding the belt anymore, 'The Assassin Baby' holds a notable spot in UFC history, becoming the first Mexican fighter to win UFC gold.

Because of this, Moreno has become one of the few flag-bearers of Mexico on the global stage, becoming a strong ambassador of his roots to the world. As an homage to his heritage, Moreno is receiving custom-designed fight shorts courtesy of the UFC's official outfitter, Venum, for UFC Mexico.

Fans are loving the new design, with @REALSUBZERO100 saying:

"Aztec design is dope"
Meanwhile, @JacobCookeMMA said:

"Those are sickkk"

Check out more comments below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

Steve Erceg on Brandon Moreno fight: "It's mostly going to be on the feet"

Ahead of his five-round battle with Moreno, Aussie contender Steve Erceg spoke with James Lynch of Bodog Canada to give us a little insight on what could transpire once he locks horns with the hometown hero. Erceg, also known as 'Astro Boy' to his fans, is coming off back-to-back losses, which included a five-round unanimous decision loss to divisional ruler Alexandre Pantoja.

Recognizing that he shares a similar stylistic preference with Moreno in which they both like staying on their feet and going to war with their hands, Erceg said:

"Again, I think it's mostly going to be on the feet. I'm not saying that I'm not going to shoot [for takedowns]. I'm not. I think that'd be a mistake. And I'm not saying that he won't shoot. I think we both scramble well enough to both look at the legs and look to take each other down if we're in a scramble. But for the most part, I think we are going to be punching each other."
There's a reason why Erceg thinks it's "a mistake" to shoot for a takedown and go on a grappling battle with Brandon Moreno. Of the Mexican's 22 pro wins, 11 came by way of submission. He is a legitimate Brazilian Jiujitsu black belt under Raul Arvizu and is willing to go to war on the feet with the confidence that if he gets taken down or knocked down, he can more than handle himself on the ground.

Check out Steve Erceg's comments on Brandon Moreno below:

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
