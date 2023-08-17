"B*m" - Conor McGregor bashes audio transcript of post-fight interaction with Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor thrives on perfection. The first-ever simultaneous UFC double champion made it clear in his recent tweet targeted at UFC staff that he remembers even the minutest details of incidents that occur years apart.

After a fan account posted a clip from UFC 246: The Thrill and the Agony, McGregor took notice of the transcript and was not happy.

'The Notorious' dismissed it on X and wrote:

"I literally said none of this. Whoever does the audio of these things, is a b*m."

The video showed McGregor saying:

"I love you Donald... Those shoulder shots broke it eh?"

The footage showed the aftermath of UFC 246, where Conor McGregor returned to the win column after bouncing back from a crushing defeat against arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. This remains the last win for McGregor in UFC. After winning this bout at 170 lbs, he returned to 155 lbs and competed twice against Dustin Poirier, suffering losses in both contests.

Conor McGregor wanted to compete frequently after his UFC 246 win

After getting a 40-second win over Donald Cerrone, McGregor wanted a quick return inside the octagon. The former dual weight champion announced his intention of competing 3 times in 2020. However, his plans were delayed due to the pandemic.

Allegedly the UFC did not want its biggest superstar to fight without a crowd. McGregor holds multiple records for the biggest gates in the promotion's history. Additionally, the Irish crowd brings a lot of hype and revenue for UFC. Thus, the promotion held back McGregor.

His return at UFC 257 generated over one and a half million PPV buys and although the gates were not disclosed, 2000 people attended the event. This was one of the early UFC PPV events with a live crowd since the pandemic.

Conor McGregor talked about UFC's decision to not give him fights in 2020 in his documentary, 'McGregor Forever.'