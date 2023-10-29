"Baby bomber" - Ebanie Bridges shares adorable video montage featuring Elle Brooke with a heartfelt message 

Ebanie Bridges recently shared an adorable video montage on Instagram featuring her friend Elle Brooke with a heartfelt message.

The IBF female world champion Ebanie Bridges and Elle Brooke seem to share a close bond. While the two are also OnlyF*ns models, Bridges has often been seen in Brooke's corner during her influencer boxing fights.

While wishing continued success to Brooke, Bridges called her 'Baby Bomber' and said:

"Missing my twinny @thedumbledong. My iPhone made this cute little vid had to share it. Love you lots and proud of all you’ve achieved and the graft you put in daily to continue to grow and succeed my Baby Bomber."

Take a look at Bridges' post below:

In her crossover boxing career, Elle Brooke has competed in four fights so far and has a record of 3-1. Her last bout came earlier this year in July against Jully Proc at the KingPyn High Stakes semi-finals when she lost the bout via a unanimous decision.

Ebanie Bridges speaks about partnering with Conor McGregor

The IBF female boxing champion and Conor McGregor have made a lot of headlines over the past few months. The two have been seen cozying up together on a number of occasions leading to speculations about the UFC fighter being unfaithful towards Dee Devlin.

They were most recently seen together at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight night in August when Bridges was there to promote McGregor's Forged Irish Stout.

During an interview with Boxing King Media, Ebanie Bridges claimed that the partnership is strictly professional and Conor McGregor is a great businessman. She said:

"He's reached out to me and said, 'Hey, you wanna be part of the team and be part of the forged army and partner up with me and help promote his stout. So what better way to promote, than get pictures with The Blonde Bomber at an Anthony Joshua fight, wearing your gear. And it worked, didn't it, because we've broken the internet again."

Catch her comments in the video below (7:02):