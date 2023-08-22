"Baby we did it" - Sean O'Malley reveals DM exchange with Conor McGregor post UFC 292 win, hints at co-headlining December fight card

Sean O'Malley is riding high after his bantamweight title win over Aljamain Sterling this past weekend at UFC 292 and revealed what was said in a recent DM exchange he had with Conor McGregor.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the new UFC bantamweight champion opened up about his TKO win over Sterling and what could be next for him. He mentioned receiving a DM from 'The Notorious' following his win and had a pleasant exchange with him on Instagram.

He said:

"Conor [McGregor] messaged me on Instagram for the first time yesterday. He said, 'Baby we did it', and I said, 'We sure fu**ing did.' I said, 'You main eventing in December, I'm co-main eventing?' All he replied was, 'Shot caller.' I don't know what that means but I feel like I kinda do so I'm hoping that's a yes in fu**ing Irish."

Sean O'Malley also revealed that he believes that he sustained a minor rib injury during the fight. He mentioned that he will take a few weeks to recover, but he intends to make his first title defense this December at UFC 296, saying:

"I don't know if he [Aljamain Sterling] kicked me in the body or if it was literally just from those brief wrestling exchanges, so I really gotta give this a couple weeks...staying off it, which sucks cause I'm ready to fu**ing get back to work already. But I know the more I stay off it, the healthier I let my body come and December could be realistic."

It remains to be seen whether Conor McGregor will receive an exemption to return to action, but a card co-headlined by 'The Notorious' and Sean O'Malley could be massive for the UFC.

Sean O'Malley claims Henry Cejudo is afraid to fight him after bantamweight title win

Sean O'Malley took advantage of the opportunity to silence the naysayers who thought a loss to Aljamain Sterling was inevitable.

While speaking to Pat McAfee, 'Sugar' noted that he has been watching reactions to his TKO win and named Henry Cejudo in particular. He mentioned that enjoyed watching 'Triple C' react to his win and claimed that he sensed fear out of the former two-division champion in the process.

He said:

"I watched Henry Cejudo react to me winning. Holy Sh*t, I've never seen someone so fu**in scared. Dude is so mad that I won cause now he's like, 'Now I have to pretend to talk sh*t on Twitter and act like I want that fight.' He's 5-foot fu**in three, my belt's taller than him, like, you don't want that fu**ing fight."

