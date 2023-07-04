"Baddest chic on the UFC mic" - 'Smoke show' Megan Olivi stuns fans with series of knock out outfits from 2022 

Over the years, Megan Olivi has established herself as a valuable UFC broadcast team member and showcased exceptional interviewing skills that set her apart from other presenters. Apart from being known for her mastery of the mic, the 36-year-old is also famous for her good looks and fashion sense.

Olivi recently took to Instagram to post a series of pictures showing off her best outfits over the past year, and fans couldn't get enough. They flocked to her comments section to praise her couture and looks.

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer praised Megan Olivi and wrote:

"Always so swaggy."

Former UFC fighter and fellow analyst Megan Anderson also appreciated Olivi's outfits and wrote:

"SLAYY!!! Literally stunning."

One fan pointed out Olivi's consistency and claimed:

"This woman never looks bad... Wtaf."

Another fan called for Megan Olivi to be elected president, writing:

"MEGAN OLIVI FOR PRESIDENT."

One user claimed:

"THEE baddest chic on the UFC mic."

One fan wrote:

"5 and 7 as well... You look heavenly Megan as usual."

Another fan praised Olivi by making an unusual claim:

"I'd give @meganolivi a foot massage any day."

One fan wrote:

"All of this is fire."

Another fan followed up by calling Megan Olivi a queen:

"Fashion queen."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @meganolivi on Instagram

Megan Olivi pens heartfelt retirement tribute for Amanda Nunes

Former two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes is widely considered to be among the greatest female athletes of all time and the greatest female fighter ever.

After her last fight against Irene Aldana at UFC 289, which she won via unanimous decision, 'The Lioness' announced her retirement from the MMA. She enjoyed a long and illustrious career spanning over a decade.

Olivi took to social media to pen a heartfelt tribute to the women's MMA legend, with her retirement marking the end of an era. She posted a series of pictures of them together on Instagram and thanked her for her contributions to the sport, writing:

"This is what I’ll remember most about working with the legend @Amanda_leoa. The laughs both on and off camera. Amanda has always taken the responsibility of being the champion very seriously, but she’s always been such a joy to be around. Amanda, you are the GOAT. "

Olivi continued:

"You deserve to enjoy all your time with your beautiful family. Thank you for the fights, the broken barriers and shattered glass ceilings, the history and for the incredible memories. See you at your Hall of Fame induction."

