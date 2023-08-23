"Baddest UFC fighter in my eyes" - Fans enthralled as Erin Blanchfield stuns in knee-length dress

Erin Blanchfield is making waves in the UFC flyweight division with her dominant performances. The 24-year-old fighter is set to compete in a pivotal contest against a former title challenger, Taila Santos, on August 26 inside Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Prior to the contest, Blanchfield shared a captivating post on Instagram where she donned a stunning outfit and posed with confidence.

'Cold Blooded' reminded fans that the fight is not too far away.

"3 Days," Blanchfield captioned her post.

Fans admired Blanchfield for supporting an assured look ahead of a dangerous fight against Santos, who went five rounds with Valentina Shevchenko, losing a split decision i.e. winning 3 rounds on one of the judges' scorecards.

Blanchfield's admirer list even included the adult movie star Kendra Lust, who is an avid follower of combat sports and frequently shows her support, especially for women's fighters.

Many other fans praised Blanchfield's post and her skills inside the octagon.

"Coming to Beat Santos and Take our Hearts 😍"

"😍❤️ baddest ufc fighter in my eyes 🥵 baddest as in most gorgeous and most dangerous."

"Can't wait to see you Whoop A*s best pound for pound fighter PERIOD"

Here are some other reactions:

Fans praising UFC fighter Erin Blanchfield

Erin Blanchfield knew she wanted to become a fighter since her childhood

The 24-year-old Erin Blanchfield burst into the MMA scenes when she won the Eddie Bravo Invitational championship at just 18 years old. In a recent interview with former women's featherweight title challenger Megan Anderson, Blanchfield talked about why she pursued a career in MMA.

Watch the interview below:

"It's something I always wanted to do... since I was a kid and I kind of feel like I saw the path and I just needed to put in the work and basically do it... I'm happy everything is going the way it is," said Blanchfield.

The New Jersey-born fighter is currently on an 8 fight winning streak with 5 of these wins coming inside the octagon. Fans and experts believe Blanchfield will eventually get her hands on the UFC championship. A win over former title challenger Santos would likely propel her into championship contention.