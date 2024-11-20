Bakary Samake vs. Wade Ryan: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The highly anticipated showdown between Bakary Samake and Wade Ryan for the WBC silver super welterweight title is set to light up Paris this weekend.

The main event will feature 12 rounds of action, and Samake will look to defend his undefeated record against the veteran Ryan.

Bakary Samake, a 21-year-old Paris native with a perfect 16-0 record, is the clear favorite. Known for his speed and power, the young fighter has eight knockouts to his name and enters the ring with undeniable momentum. In contrast, Wade Ryan, aged 34, brings a wealth of experience but a less favorable 22-11-1 record.

Following a draw in his last bout against Takeshi Inoue, Ryan hopes to secure a victory on foreign soil. However, experts predict a challenging night for him against Samake’s dynamic skillset.

The event’s co-main bout features an intriguing super middleweight clash between Mustapha Zaouche and Gregorio Marcano. Zaouche, another undefeated contender with a 15-0 record, is celebrated for his technical precision.

On the other hand, Marcano, with a 14-7-1 record, relies on punching power but has struggled against more skilled opponents. This matchup heavily favors Zaouche.

What time is Bakary Samake vs. Wade Ryan fight?

The fight is scheduled for Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 2 PM ET / 7 PM GMT.

How to watch Bakary Samake vs. Wade Ryan- TV channel and live stream

Fans can watch all the action live on ESPN+, the exclusive broadcaster for this exciting card. To catch the event live, fans can get an ESPN+ membership for $6.99, plus an additional $79.99 for the pay-per-view price.

Bakary Samake vs. Wade Ryan: Fights announced so far

Bakary Samake vs. Wade Ryan (WBC Silver Super Welterweight Title)

(WBC Silver Super Welterweight Title) Mustapha Zaouche vs. Gregorio Marcano

Additional fights featuring Junior Niaty, Morad Maizou, Victor Yoka, and Hasna Tebsi are expected, though their opponents remain unconfirmed.

