Bakary Samake vs. Wade Ryan: Full card results

Bakary Samake showcased his talent by defeating Wade Ryan via TKO in the seventh round to claim the vacant WBC Silver super middleweight title at the Westfield Forum des Halles, France.

The 21-year-old rising star maintained his undefeated streak, improving to 17-0 (9 KOs), with a calculated performance that gradually broke down his veteran opponent.

The fight began cautiously, with Ryan attempting to offset Samake’s rhythm through volume punching. However, as the rounds progressed, Samake’s crisp jabs and power shots took their toll.

By the sixth round, Ryan was visibly struggling, absorbing punishment from Samake’s relentless combinations. The seventh round proved decisive when Samake dropped Ryan twice before Ryan’s corner threw in the towel, sealing a dominant victory for the young Frenchman.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Bakary Samake vs. Wade Ryan: Undercard action

Mustapha Zaouche vs. Gregorio Marcano

In the co-main event, Mustapha Zaouche (16-0) delivered a statement win with a first-round knockout against Gregorio Marcano (14-8-1). A powerful overhand right sent Marcano to the canvas early, and Zaouche ended the fight moments later with a brutal body shot. As a result, he extended his unbeaten streak and added another highlight to his impressive year.

Expand Tweet

Victor Yoka vs. Ali Yammouni

Victor Yoka (6-0) continued his rise with a third-round TKO over journeyman Ali Yammouni (14-18). Yoka dominated from the start, using sharp jabs and vicious body punches to wear down his opponent. Yammouni, unable to cope with the relentless attack, eventually dropped to his knee, prompting the referee to wave off the fight.

Expand Tweet

With these commanding victories, these fighters are shining a spotlight on French boxing and making it a force to be reckoned with.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback