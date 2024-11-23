Bakary Samake showcased his prowess in the ring on Nov. 23, capturing the vacant WBC super middleweight silver title with a seventh-round TKO over Wade Ryan at the Westfield Forum des Halles in France. The 21-year-old rising star extended his undefeated record to 17-0 (9 KOs), solidifying his position as one of boxing’s brightest young talents.

From the opening bell, Samake demonstrated exceptional composure and precision, landing sharp jabs and powerful combinations. Ryan attempted to disrupt Samake’s rhythm with volume punching but struggled to make a significant impact. By the third round, Samake’s relentless aggression and superior technique began to wear down his opponent.

Samake's dominance was evident in the later rounds. In the sixth, his brutal body punches and accurate head shots left Ryan visibly battered. A devastating left hook in the seventh round dropped Ryan for the second time. Shortly after, Ryan's corner threw in the towel, signaling the end of the contest.

Trending

This victory marks Samake’s third win in 2024, following unanimous decision victories over Ahmed El Mousaoui and Julio Alamos. With his impressive performance, Samake continues his ascent in the super middleweight division, potentially setting the stage for a world title shot in the near future.

As he celebrated with the WBC silver belt, the young phenom left little doubt about his future as a top contender in the sport.

Check out some of the video highlights from the boxing event below:

Frenchman Bakary Samake getting ready for the big fight:

Expand Tweet

Samake got some warmups in before the ringwalk:

Expand Tweet

Samake make his way into the ring:

Expand Tweet

The Frenchman stepped up his game in the third round:

Expand Tweet

In the sixth round, Ryan got hit hard with a left hook from Samake:

Expand Tweet

The Frenchman finally got the better of his opponent in the seventh round, bringing an end to the fight:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback