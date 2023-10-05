"Ball rolling"- Conor McGregor drops massive update on USADA testing, warns Michael Chandler in style ahead of their potential clash 

Conor McGregor has dropped a major update about his USADA testing and a potential return against Michael Chandler.

McGregor has been out of action since his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in 2021. In the fight, the Irishman suffered a nasty leg injury which has been the main cause of his inactivity. However, after being slated to return to the octagon this year, his comeback was halted because 'The Notorious' did not enter the USADA testing pool on time.

As a result, speculations about Conor McGregor's return grew and many thought that he would never compete again. However, that doesn't seem to be the case as the Irishman recently dropped a massive update about his USADA testing.

In an Instagram post, McGregor revealed that he has submitted his samples to Jeff Novitzky who is the Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance in the UFC. While warning Michael Chandler, the Irishman said:

"Find my targets. Hit them. Fu*k the consequences. You’re going down. This is fighting. Sparring day with slick @grozdevnikolay. Always a banger of a spar with the slick fella. Submitted my stuff to Novitzky. Ball rolling. see you soon you little light work bit*h."

Take a look at his post below:

Michael Chandler believes he will fight Conor McGregor at UFC 300

Despite a date and venue not being officially announced for the highly anticipated fight between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor, 'Iron' believes that the fight could potentially take place at historic UFC 300 in April next year.

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Michael Chandler spoke about his potential fight against Conor McGregor and said:

"The fight is still happening. The fight is not booked for a date, the fight is not booked for a venue. But the fight is booked between Chandler and Conor. There's no way that Conor comes back and doesn't fight me. If Conor doesn't fight me, he's probably just not coming back and that's out of my control."

He added:

"It makes a lot of sense that there's a very historic card coming up with the UFC. My heart of hearts says that the biggest fight we've seen in a very long time, the biggest card that the UFC is gonna put together since, UFC 200 or UFC 100. So, my gut says we might be waiting on till UFC 300."

Catch his comments in the clip below:

