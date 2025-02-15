Bantamweight kickboxing champ Jonathan Haggerty out to prove he’s “still the best in the world” at ONE 171 vs Wei Rui

Jonathan Haggerty is on a mission for redemption in his next outing.

The British slugger is set to defend his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship against Chinese standout Wei Rui in one of two world title contests set for ONE 171, taking place on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the Englishman admitted he has a point to prove against China’s first K-1 world champion — and with good reason:

"I’m coming to show everyone why I’m still the best in the world.”

Haggerty had a career-defining 2023, capturing both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles to achieve two-sport glory.

However, his reign in “The Art of Eight Limbs” came to a heartbreaking end in September 2024 when he fell short in a rematch against Superlek Kiatmoo9, relinquishing the belt to the Thai megastar and seeing his seven-bout winning streak snapped.

Now, the British fan-favorite is determined to get back on track and make a statement in his first kickboxing title defense.

Jonathan Haggerty has his hands full against Wei Rui at ONE 171

However, it is expected that victory won’t come easy for Jonathan Haggerty. Wei Rui is a highly decorated striker with an impeccable track record since his professional debut in 2013.

'Demon Blade' wasted no time making his mark in the world’s largest martial arts organization last year, going through the wringer with former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto to score a hard-earned unanimous decision in a May 2024 encounter.

This victory eventually positioned Wei for a shot at Haggerty’s bantamweight kickboxing crown.

At ONE 171: Qatar, Wei will definitely look to defy the odds once more and bolster his legacy at Jonathan Haggerty’s expense.

