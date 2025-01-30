Bare-knuckle fighter gives cryptic answer to potentially fighting Conor McGregor in the future: "BKFC, the other company, keeps track of our fights"

Conor McGregor has been making waves for his involvement in BKFC, but a champion from BYB Extreme thinks that Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship knows his employer is a meaningful player in the space of gloveless combat.

Appearing on Bare Knuckle Bowker, Gregoris Cisneros touched on multiple subjects ahead of his BYB Police Gazette light heavyweight title defense against Barrie Jones in the headliner of BYB 36: Cardiff Brawl 2 on Feb. 1.

After winning BYB Extreme gold in his last outing, Cisneros called out names like Mike Perry and Conor McGregor in a post-fight interview, with both existing as prominent names in the bare-knuckle space these days.

Addressing the McGregor callout through a translation provided by BYB Extreme commentator and acclaimed boxing analyst Claudia Tejos, Gregoris Cisneros said:

"He knows that BKFC, the other company, keeps track of our fights. I know they're keeping their eyes very close to what we're doing. I know that our company BYB has a lot of surprises coming up."

Check out Gregoris Cisneros discussing Conor McGregor, BKFC, and BYB Extreme [at the 25:25 mark] below:

Conor McGregor's desire to fight in bare-knuckle

Conor McGregor does not want to just exist in the ownership space of bare-knuckle boxing but has an impassioned interest in throwing down inside the ring sans gloves.

This came to the forefront again following the recent BKFC KnuckleMania 5 main event, with both participants having a connection to McGregor from the past.

Following Jeremy Stephens' finish of the man McGregor claimed the UFC lightweight belt from, Eddie Alvarez, the former two-division UFC champion got into Stephens' face during the post-fight proceedings.

The 36-year-old indicated interest in a fight with Stephens inside of the BKFC ring and urged promoter David Feldman to set a date. The two men had a viral moment years ago during a press conference with McGregor famously stating, "Who the f**k is that guy?" after Stephens fired off a barb at him.

With McGregor tied up in a UFC contact at this juncture, the possibility of him fighting any time soon in the BKFC ring is simply not there.

The Dublin native has apparently told BKFC figurehead David Feldman multiple times that he will definitely fight inside the BKFC ring once his contractual agreement with the UFC has been seen through to completion.

