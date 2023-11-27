"Be careful what you wish for" - Former UFC title contender expresses interest in potential clash with "pirate guy" Sharaputdin Magomedov

Sharaputdin Magomedov, the newest sensation from Dagestan, recently made his UFC debut at UFC 294 and is now looking to fight up in the rankings.

His entry into the UFC has made such a strong impact that established contenders are already considering facing Magomedov despite the fact that he is just one fight into his UFC career.

Perennial middleweight contender Marvin Vettori recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to say that he is happy to face the undefeated 'Bullet,' but also issued a stern warning. He wrote:

"Pirate guy asked for me again and all I can say I accept the request with open arms Be careful what you wish for because it may happen they say @ufc @Mickmaynard2."

For Sharaputdin Magomedov, this fight makes perfect sense. In his UFC debut, he took on and beat the unranked Bruno Silva, so Vettori will be a huge step up.

That being said, a win over Vettori will certainly put Magomedov in the top 10, possibly even in the top 5 of the 185 lbs. division.

Stylistically, Vettori is a well-rounded fighter and presents threats wherever the fight takes place. He will also provide Sharaputdin Magomedov an opportunity to display not just his acclaimed striking but also his grappling.

Given the noise Magomedov has been making in the MMA community, this is a matchup that may very well come to fruition. Vettori is coming off a loss to Jared Cannonier and is 2-3 in his last five. As a result, he may be forced to fight down the rankings, making it all the more likely that this fight will happen sooner than later.

Sharaputdin Magomedov's MMA record - what does it look like?

'Bullet's' UFC debut was incredibly hyped, and rightfully so. The Dagestani holds a record of 12-0, with 10 of those wins coming by way of knockout. Rounding out his record with two decision wins, he has no submissions on his professional record.

Known for his varied striking arsenal and his dynamic kicks, 'Bullet' is capable of fighting at a multitude of ranges. In his UFC debut, he showed impressive striking off his back.

In the past, his striking acumen and his hook kicks, in particular, have put him on the map and have made him a must-see on television.