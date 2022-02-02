“Be a champ, come against me” - Jarred Brooks calls out Joshua Pacio to fight at ONE X

It’s not even prom season, but Jarred Brooks is already making a proposal video on his Instagram page to invite Joshua Pacio to a big day.

In his latest Instagram post, ‘The Monkey God’ clipped some of the best moments in his dominant performance against Hiroba Minowa. He did so to make his case as to why he should be the next challenger for the ONE strawweight world title held by Pacio.

He says he’s looking to win a championship in a matter of months, and hopes that Pacio will want to look forward to a fight with him. However, Brooks understands that he’s not the only one going after the world title, so he broke down the rest of the contenders:

“It doesn’t matter what time, when, or who they want to put me up against. Everybody’s saying that I need to go against Bokang Masunyane, (but) Bokang is stuck in South Africa right now over COVID measures so it would be like six months before I could even go against Bokang."

"You got (Yosuke) Saruta who’s fighting Gustavo Balart and he just got beat twice out of three by Joshua Pacio. Then you have Alex Silva who is in the top five as well, and he got beat by Hiroba Minowa, when he’s supposed to be the best grappler in the division."

"So, I beat the best striker in the division in Lito Adiwang and the best grappler, Hiroba Minowa. I think I am more deserving of a title shot than anybody right now especially with the time.”

After locking up the No.2-ranking in the division and top-ranked Masunyane in a bit of a situation, it seems logical for Jarred Brooks to jump the queue and challenge Pacio.

As such, he’s shooting his shot, hoping to get a shot at the world title on the biggest stage the promotion will have so far:

“If Joshua wants to sit on the shelf for another seven months and wait for me to fight, then that’s absolutely fine, but you’re the champ, man. You need to be fighting every three months and proving yourself, and that’s what I’m willing to do as a champion. So, be a champ. Come against me, March 26 at ONE X, let’s get it.”

Jarred Brooks thinks Joshua Pacio want to fight him

Jarred Brooks has been wanting the gold on Joshua Pacio’s waist for quite some time now, and he believes that while the champion’s fans may want him to face other challengers, ‘The Passion’ himself wants a piece of him.

During the post-fight interview, he claimed that Pacio shouldn’t be called a champion if he isn’t ready to face him. He also dismissed Pacio’s criticism about his stamina and said Lito Adiwang only hit him once in their matchup. He then added:

“I think its just a bunch of excuses and they have hardcore MMA fans so I can’t really stipulate on the reason why Joshua wouldn’t want to fight me but I know that Joshua wants to fight me, I think he wants the heat, I think he wants the smoke. So Joshua Pacio, let’s get it baby. I think he’s real mad.”

The ball is now in the hands of Pacio if he will let this fight happen soon.

