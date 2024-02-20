"Be your own daddy" - Paige VanZant showing off back tattoo in leopard print boots sends fans into a frenzy 

Paige VanZant has sent fans into a frenzy with a social media post flaunting leopard print boots.

The former UFC women's fighter is recognized as one of the leading female personalities in the MMA community. VanZant ventured into adult modeling through the exclusive subscription-based platform OnlyF*ns back in 2022 and has managed to stay relevant because of it.

To promote her content on OnlyF*ns, VanZant frequently leverages her sizable following of over 3.2 million on Instagram. She did the same recently when she took to Instagram to share a picture while showing off her back tattoo.

VanZant captioned the post:

"Be your own daddy. Make your own sugar"

The post quickly garnered a lot of attention online. Fans flooded the post's comment section while expressing their admiration for the former UFC women's fighter. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Does Austin agree with this comment lol?? Keep doing u Paige"

"From the drip to the drop"

"You are gorgeous"

Fan reactions

Paige VanZant reveals she will compete inside the boxing ring next

Paige VanZant was last seen competing professionally under the Bare Knuckle banner back in 2021. Since then, she has dabbled in professional wrestling, making multiple appearances for All Elite Wrestling. However, she has been out of sporting appearances or competitions for over a year.

While fans have been eager to see her competing again, it looks like she might be ready to make her return. In a recent episode of her podcast, VanZant revealed that she was offered a fight by her manager.

Interestingly, '12 Gauge' was offered a boxing matchup and she has accepted it. While VanZant did not divulge any further details about her opponent, she mentioned that a potential date between May and June is likely. She said:

“I got offered a fight. A boxing match, and I took it. I don’t know if I can give all the details, I haven’t signed a contract yet. I accepted the fight. I was just really excited... I heard both dates, so once I have the full information, we’ll be able to release it on the podcast.”

Check out Paige VanZant's full comments in the video below (11:08):