"Beating a guy in a wheel chair" - UFC champion Sean Strickland takes issue with Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight promotion

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland isn't a big fan of the upcoming Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou bout.

Fury and Ngannou are set to lock horns later this weekend on October 28, in a highly anticipated boxing matchup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The press conference for the event concluded last night on October 26, and it looks like Sean Strickland isn't entirely too happy about the fight.

Taking issue with Tyson Fury's comments about being "the baddest man" on the planet, Sean Strickland spoke about it on X (formerly Twitter). The UFC middleweight champion praised Fury as a boxer but claimed that his "far from" being "the baddest man on the planet." He said:

"We all know Tyson will win this but what annoys me is the trash talk. Its like beating a guy in a wheel chair, its not a fight, you're not the baddest man on the planet. This means absolutely nothing. You're a great boxer but baddest man on the planet. Far from."

In a tweet that followed, Sean Strickland claimed that Francis Ngannou would beat Tyson Fury "in a real fight."

"Just to be clear Francis Ngannou would destroy Tyson Fury in a real fight........."

Teddy Atlas claims Francis Ngannou can hurt Tyson Fury

The bout between Ngannou and Fury is drawing closer. While many believe it's going to be a rather one-sided matchup considering the lack of boxing experience that the former UFC heavyweight champion has, boxing coach Teddy Atlas recently claimed that 'The Predator' can shock the world.

During a recent episode of his podcast, THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, he opined on how Ngannou is capable of putting Fury's lights out:

"It could be just lights out for Fury... He has the power to hurt anyone, including Fury who has an unbelievable chin. He's been dropped by the biggest puncher in boxing in Wilder a few times, and he’s gotten up every time so he’s got a great chin and a great constitution, a great heart does Fury. Great, just great. You've got to applaud him for that."

Check out Teddy Atlas' comments below (starting at the 1:14:11 mark):