“Beating her would prove once and for all that I’m the better fighter” - Denice Zamboanga sounds off on possible Seo Hee Ham rematch

Top-ranked female atomweight ‘Lycan Queen’ Denice Zamboanga doesn’t think it’s imperative she face dangerous South Korean veteran Seo Hee Ham for the second time. But she would do it anyway just to prove that she’s the better fighter.

Denice Zamboanga faced Seo Hee Ham in the opening round of the historic ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix in September, and after a closely contested battle, ‘Arale Chan’ took home the split decision nod on the judges’ scorecards.

However, the result was met with much controversy. Fans and experts alike feel Denice Zamboanga had done enough to win the fight, and that the judges were in the wrong to award the victory to her opponent.

Denice Zamboanga respectfully asked ONE Championship brass for a formal review of the judging criteria, in hopes of getting the results overturned. Unfortunately for the Filipina, the decision was upheld and Seo Hee Ham remained the victor.

Still, the 24-year-old from Quezon City, Philippines remains confident she won that fight and she would more than love to prove it in the Circle.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Denice Zamboanga had this to say:

“Fighting her again and beating her would prove once and for all that I’m the better fighter. But even if we don’t fight again, the whole world knows I beat her. Everyone is saying that I won, so it doesn’t really bother me now. We all know who won that fight. For me, I would gladly fight her again, but it’s not as important anymore. It’s not that big of a deal. Filipino fans are the best. I have the greatest fans in the world, and everyone really showed their support for me. I think that’s also why I’m still the number one contender in the division.”

Denice Zamboanga’s other options

Denice Zamboanga is headed to the Philippines for the first time in nearly two years to spend Christmas at home. She also recently revealed that she had received an offer to fight Alyona Rassohyna before leaving Bangkok, but says the Ukrainian fighter turned down the fight.

Apart from bouts against Alyona Rassohyna and Seo Hee Ham, the No. 1-ranked atomweight has a host of options for the 'Lycan Queen's' return.

A clash with Brazilian striker Julie Mezabarba is an enticing option, as are fights against Chinese mainstays Meng Bo and Lin Heqin. But the fight Denice Zamboanga still truly wants is one with reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee herself, and she will stop at nothing to make it happen.

“I’ve been waiting to fight her for such a long time now. I still think I deserve that fight. And so many fans want to see it. They want to see me fight Angela Lee. The media have covered our fight a lot as well. And I think there’s just overwhelming interest to see this fight.”

Edited by Genci Papraniku