"Beefing with family is never good" - Former champ Jamahal Hill arrested for domestic violence, fans react

In an unexpected turn of events, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was recently arrested for domestic abuse. However, details of the arrest have fans shocked by the situation.

On Dec. 1, TMZ reported that Hill was arrested by the Kent County Sheriff's Department. The alleged victim was Hill's older brother, James Anthony Hill Jr.

Jamahal Hill, who has not competed since rupturing his Achilles tendon, vacated the belt without an attempted title defense in a similar fashion to Jiri Prochazka. Hill currently owns a professional record of 12-1 with one no-contest.

Stunned fans immediately took to Twitter to react to the news. Many did not know how to react to the situation, with one user commenting:

"Man beefing with family is never good. Hope Jamahal is good, looking forward to him vs Alex"

With the unique scenario at hand, others chose to joke about the arrest, saying:

"Imagine trying to fight your brother and he's the former UFC light heavyweight champ and you just get slept"

"The Madden game got too heated"

"Damn bro he already following Jon Jones' path"

Many also drew connections to the Dana White controversy at the beginning of 2023 when the UFC president received significant criticism for slapping his wife in public at a New Year's celebration. Additionally, Hill was amongst the first of the UFC fighters to defend White for his actions, much to the dismay of fans.

Likely due to his avid defense of White, some falsely believed Hill's victim was a woman when the initial news broke.

View more fan reactions to Jamahal Hill's arrest below:

How has Jamahal Hill's team reacted?

While Jamahal Hill has yet to make a public statement on the incident, his management team has spoken on his behalf.

Brian Butler-Au, Hill's manager, called the report 'click bait' on Twitter and claimed that his client is 'maintaining his innocence.'

No further details of Hill's arrest have been released and the former UFC champion has yet to give his side of the story.