"Been working hard post surgery" - Mikey Musumeci is on the grind to get healthy again

Submission grappler Mikey Musumeci has reassured fans that he’s on the grind to get healthy again after having his appendix surgically removed earlier this month.

He took to Instagram to thank the team of dedicated healthcare providers for helping him get back on his feet.

"Been working hard post surgery to get healthy again. I want to thank @00leef @edgehealthcaresg for helping me ❤️🙏"

Mikey "Darth Rigatoni" Musumeci on the road to recovery

Unfortunately, the emergency surgery means Musumeci will be missing the 2022 ADCC World Championship tournament. The prestigious organization announced the devastating news on their Instagram with this statement:

"ADCC 2022: Mikey Musumeci is out of ADCC due to health issues and won’t be cleared in time. We wish Mikey a speedy recovery.”

With more than one hundred athletes competing in the tournament, Jits Magazine confirmed that it’s almost impossible to avoid any injuries leading up to these events.

As a result, ADCC has had to look for re-emplacements to complete the 66kg division.

Mikey Musumeci misses the rush that comes with competing at world finals

Although Mikey Musumeci made his dreams come true when he signed with ONE championship, he still misses the rush that comes with competing at world finals.

The five-time black belt world champion reminisced about the good old days with a video highlighting his past four world finals.

He posted with the caption:

"HL video of my past 4 Black Belt Worlds Finals - the first 2 in 64 kgs then next 2 in 57 against such tough competition! A lot of people ask me what it is like being in worlds finals and honestly it’s horrifying 😂. Your legs shaking so much and you feel frozen but what I love about it is fighting this feeling and finding a way to be able to function under it. Definitely is a skill in itself to function when you feel like this… Now I’m missing worlds 😭😂."

Mikey Musumeci has left worlds behind and is on the trajectory to learn new skills under the ONE championship banner.

In an exclusive interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson, Musumeci noted that he is on the prowl to learn new disciplines. Having trained before in Muay Thai, he welcomes the idea of taking it up again to eventually make the transition into MMA.

"I really want to start studying it again and learning it. And if I see progress and I keep enjoying it, I would love to go in the cage and fight in MMA."

Watch the full interview below:

