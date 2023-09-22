Belal Muhammad channels inner Yoel Romero as he teases being present cage-side at Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad has hinted at a future meeting with Colby Covington for one-half of the welterweight championship at UFC 296.

Lately, the UFC welterweight division has been a point of criticism due to many of the top 10 fighters being without a bout. That said, fight fans received a bit of relief when UFC president Dana White announced the title fight between champion Leon Edwards and former 2-time title challenger Colby Covington for UFC 296.

Top welterweight contender Belal Muhammad suggested he would be keeping a close eye on the December contest.

He shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote a four-word Yoel Romero-esque message:

"See you seen boy"

The tweet from Muhammad included a video with quotes:

"Colby when he sees Belal sitting cageside at UFC 296"

Belal Muhammad has criticized Covington for years for keeping the top of the division inactive. These two facing each other ahead of UFC 296 would make for a great piece of theatre.

Muhammad, on a huge unbeaten streak, appears to be the next contender in line for the welterweight title.

There are no announcements about any backup fighters for the main event at UFC 296. So, perhaps Muhammad could offer to step up and solidify his place as the next challenger for 170-pound gold.

Colby Covington wants to fight Islam Makhachev next

'Chaos' is not keeping a secret on how he wants to reign as a champion if he gets the job done against 'Rocky.' The brash welterweight star will be aiming for the biggest fights for himself, even if it means competing against fighters from different weight categories.

Covington claimed there are behind-the-scenes talks about him vs. Islam Makhachev for his potential first defense.

Apart from Makhachev, Covington hinted at a move up a division to potentially face the newly crowned middleweight champion, Sean Strickland. Covington believed that rival Kamaru Usman's win against Strickland indicated he would dominate a fight against 'Tarzan.'

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards will be looking to make the second defense of his welterweight title and spoil all these plans for Covington.