Belal Muhammad clears stance as online rumor about him unfollowing Islam Makhachev and Team Khabib Nurmagomedov sparks huge title fight speculations

Belal Muhammad recently sent fans into a frenzy after allegedly unfollowing Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev on social media. Given that Makhachev has hinted at a potential welterweight title bid, many began speculating that a champion vs. champion fight may be on the cards.

Over the past few weeks, Makhachev has made it clear that he's looking to become a two-division champion and has his eyes set on the 170-pound division. However, the reigning welterweight king has been a close associate of team Makhachev and regularly trains with them. Given their relationship, many have questioned whether Makhachev and Muhammad would agree to fight.

In light of the ongoing speculations, MMA-based X handle @DovySimuMMA recently claimed that Muhammad has unfollowed Makhachev and Nurmagomedov on Instagram. Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Gold is thicker than water."

Another fan wrote:

"They fighting 100%."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @DovySimuMMA on X

Despite fans' excitement about a potential champion vs. champion fight, it appears the news was fake. The reigning UFC welterweight champion recently reposted an X post dismissing the allegations and clarifying that it was simply an app glitch.

@JJtheGoatKSIfan shared screenshots of Muhammad's following list in an X post and wrote:

"UFC Reddit is lying, claiming Belal unfollowed Islam and Khabib, but just wanna clear it's all fake news."

Muhammad notably reshared the post on his handle.

Belal Muhammad sounds off on Sean Strickland after UFC 312 loss

Belal Muhammad recently shared his thoughts on Sean Strickland losing to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 and mocked the former 185-pound champ's fighting style.

In a recent video uploaded to his socials, Muhammad slammed "racist clown" Strickland

"What did we learn yesterday? We learnt, 'Bully’s' always right. I’ve been saying it forever, Sean sucks. He’s trash. Talks a big game, but he never walks."

Muhammad continued:

"He wants people to say, 'He's crazy, he's nuts'. He's not.' He's just a racist little clown that's hiding in the body of a fighter. He's a coward."

