Belal Muhammad comes clean on Ian Machado Garry stepping in as UFC 315 backup fighter: "He definitely took some damage"

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad believes that Ian Garry's decision to serve as a backup fighter for his welterweight title fight against Jack Della Maddalena might be an unproductive endeavor. After defeating Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City on April 26, Garry announced that he would travel to Montreal, Canada, and be the back-up fighter for the title fight.

Ad

Historically, the UFC has valued fighters who to step up when required. However, in his recent appearance on the Anik and Florian podcast, Muhammad expressed doubts about Garry's move, especially since the Irishman absorbed significant damage in the final round against Prates.

“I had no knowledge. And even when he said it in the cage, I’m like, there’s no way this guy is about to step up as the backup. He looked a little bit beat up. Especially in that fifth round when he was crawling on the floor (vs. Prates). He definitely took some damage.”

Ad

Trending

Muhammad also expressed confidence that he and Maddalena will make it to the cage on May 15, while also acknowledging Garry's effort:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“But is he going to make weight again, and is it really going to be worth it? Because I’m not pulling out, and I’m sure Jack’s not pulling out coming all the way from Australia. So is it really worth it if you’re going to make the weight? But he’s trying, right? Especially in a division now where people are saying there isn’t a clear No. 1 contender anymore.”

Ad

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (38:28):

Ad

Belal Muhammad predicts how the fight against Jack Della Maddalena will unfold

Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena is an interesting stylistic matchup that has the traditional wrestler vs. grappler dynamic. However, Muhammad, who has significantly improved his striking in recent years, is confident he can outwork Maddalena in every aspect of the game.

During his appearance on TNT Sports' UFC 315 preview show, Muhammad stated:

Ad

“Jack’s never fought anybody like me. He’s never been in that type of predicament where a guy’s a better striker than him, but then I could also take you down at will. And there is no plan B for him. He only has one plan: A is to box and win that way and think that this is really the path to victory.”

Ad

He then gave a bold prediction for the fight, adding:

“He’s going to have to sit there and think of a plan B. There is going to be no plan B. He’s going to have to pull guard and hope that some of that Craig Jones butt-scooting will help him, but it’s not. I’m going to break him, I’m going to fold him—he’s going to go down at three.”

Ad

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (16:28):

Muhammad vs. Maddalena will headline the UFC 315 pay-per-view event scheduled for May 15 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The fight will mark Muhammad's first title defence after winning the belt from Leon Edwards at UFC 304.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.