Belal Muhammad gives nod to Max Holloway while delivering three-word reaction to spectacular KO finish at UFC Kansas City

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Apr 27, 2025 03:15 GMT
Belal Muhammad (left) compared UFC Kansas City knockout with Max Holloway
Belal Muhammad (left) compared UFC Kansas City knockout with Max Holloway's (right) iconic UFC 300 finish of Justin Gaethje. [Images courtesy: @bullyb170 and @blessedmma on Instagram]

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad compared Randy Brown's knockout victory over Nicolas Dalby at UFC Kansas City to Max Holloway's iconic UFC 300 win over Justin Gaethje in April 2024.

The fight was a back-and-forth affair, with Dalby and Brown enduring a challenging Round 1. In Round 2, as they engaged in a chaotic exchange, Brown landed a right hook that connected with Dalby's chin, sending him crashing to the canvas face-first.

The referee immediately stopped the fight, requiring no follow-up strikes, marking the first knockout defeat of Dalby's professional MMA career.

Check out the knockout sequence below:

Holloway achieved a similar finish against Gaethje in the closing seconds of their BMF title fight, inviting 'The Highlight' to trade punches in the center of the cage, which resulted in the knockout.

Muhammad, in his three-word reaction to Brown's UFC Kansas City win, compared both knockouts, stating:

"That was hollowayesque."
With this latest victory, Brown got back on track after suffering a split decision loss to Bryan Battle at UFC 310 in December 2024. Notably, the 34-year-old has faced both Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, who are set to fight for the welterweight title at UFC 315 on May 10.

Maddalena defeated Brown with a rear-naked choke submission, while Muhammad won decisively by unanimous decision all the way back in 2017.

Meanwhile, after his groundbreaking victory against Gaethje, Holloway faced a third-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in their featherweight title fight at UFC 308. He is expected to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 in what will be Poirier's retirement match.

The two have fought twice in their careers, with Poirier winning both encounters. Poirier finished Holloway with a first-round submission in Holloway's promotional debut in February 2012. Their interim lightweight championship rematch at UFC 236 is widely regarded as one of the greatest fights in UFC history, which Poirier won by unanimous decision.

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

