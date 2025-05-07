Belal Muhammad handed harsh reality check by ex- UFC referee as Islam Makhachev prowls welterweight gold

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad will make his first title defense against Jack Della Maddalena this coming weekend at UFC 315. Meanwhile, UFC referee John McCarthy gave Muhammad a harsh reality check as he prepares for his first octagon appearance of 2025.

With lightweight champ Islam Makhachev closely monitoring the fight, McCarthy believes Muhammad will eventually have to fight Makhachev if he remains the welterweight champion. Speaking on the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy said:

"Belal has to be like hey I understand that he's [Islam Makhachev] gonna want to come up to 170 and he's gonna want to fight for that title so when it happens, you know it happens and if I'm the one holding the title then then we're going to have to fight. you know it's this is where people need to understand this is a business and you."

Former UFC star and the co-host of the Weighing In podcast, Josh Thompson, on the other hand, predicted Muhammad will defeat Maddalena, but also highlighted the fact that the 28-year-old is being overlooked:

"I just feel like there's got to be a little bit more pressure like Islam's kind of waiting to see what the results are of this fight before he signs his contract with Ilia. I believe Belal personally is going to leave with the title okay but I think that that JDM's not getting the respect he deserves. I don't think it's going to be a 50-45 like some people are saying that he probably gets JDM out of there in the second third round/ I think that JDM's super tough. I said it's only going to take one or two shots to make Belal respect him in that first round to change the dynamic of this fight."

Belal Muhammad reveals his secret to overcoming age curve

Many UFC fighters have seen their performances deteriorate after hitting their mid 30's. UFC middleweight champion Belal Muhammad is among the few to have actually defeated the trend.

The 36-year-old is the welterweight champion and is on an 11-fight unbeaten streak. Speaking to Brian Campbell ahead of UFC 315, Muhammad said it's his work ethic that has helped him overcome the hurdle:

"I think it’s the work ethic. I put in so many hours. I put a lot of good work, smart work in. Also, I started late. I started at 23... I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. I keep my body clean, and I try to stay light and healthy all year round because I’m training all year round. I think that’s what helps me and keeps me strong and keeps me feeling young."

