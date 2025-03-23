  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Belal Muhammad, Joaquin Buckley, Stephen Thompson, and others react to Leon Edwards getting finished for the first time by Sean Brady at UFC London

Belal Muhammad, Joaquin Buckley, Stephen Thompson, and others react to Leon Edwards getting finished for the first time by Sean Brady at UFC London

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Mar 23, 2025 02:58 GMT
Sean Brady (blue shorts) handed Leon Edwards the first submission defeat of his professional MMA career. [Images courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]
Sean Brady (blue shorts) handed Leon Edwards the first submission defeat of his professional MMA career. [Images courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

MMA pros were impressed with Sean Brady's dominant victory against Leon Edwards at UFC London on March 22. Competing in Edwards' home country, Brady showcased his wrestling skills and ultimately submitted the former champion with a guillotine choke in Round 4. With this win, the American became the first fighter to submit Edwards in a professional MMA fight.

Ad

Statistically, Brady outstruck Edwards 221-23 in total strikes and was successful in five of seven takedown attempts. Conversely, Edwards had little to offer and could attempt only 35 strikes in the entire fight.

Check out the stills from the fight below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Social media reactinons from fellow fighters and members of MMA media showed their admiration for Brady. While some called for a title shot for the American, others suggested title eliminator bouts against other rising contenders such as Shavkat Rakhmonov and Joaquin Buckley.

Belal Muhammad, who won the welterweight title by defeating Edwards by unanimous decision at UFC 304 last July, took a stinging jab at Edwards' popular catchphrase on X, writing:

"Headshot dead"
Ad

Like Brady, Muhammad's wrestling also proved crucial in his win over Edwards. In another post, he suggested that Brady followed the blueprint he set for beating Edwards:

"Sean copied my homework."

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo called for a title eliminator bout involving Brady and wrote:

"Brady vs. Rakhmonov. Book it! #UFCLondon"

Check out more reactions below:

Reactions to Leon Edwards&#039; defeat
Reactions to Leon Edwards' defeat
Reactions to Leon Edwards&#039; defeat
Reactions to Leon Edwards' defeat
Reactions to Leon Edwards&#039; defeat
Reactions to Leon Edwards' defeat

The UFC London loss against Brady marked the second consecutive defeat of Leon Edwards' MMA career. His professional MMA record now stands at 22-5-1NC. Notably, three of his most recent losses have come against dominant wrestlers: Muhammad, Brady and Kamaru Usman back, whom he lost to in 2015.

Before his recent defeats, Edwards had amassed a 13-fight unbeaten streak (12 wins and 1NC) in the UFC, which included three title fight wins - against Kamaru Usman (X2) and Colby Covington.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी