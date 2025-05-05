Belal Muhammad mocks Leon Edwards for silencing coach mid-fight at UFC 304

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad recently mocked Leon Edwards for the treatment of his coach during their title bout at UFC 304 last year.

'Remember the Name' was competing for his first UFC title when he faced off against 'Rocky' last summer. Many had expected Edwards to give Muhammad a tough fight, considering he showed off his takedown defense on multiple occasions during his bouts against Kamaru Usman.

However, Muhammad, put on the performance of his career on the night as he dominated the fight, taking down the Brit at will as well as outlanding him on the feet. Edwards' head coach, Dave Lovell, even tried to rally his fighter for the final round, attempting to offer a similar speech to the historic one he gave to Edwards before he knocked out Usman to win the title three years earlier.

Edwards, though, appeared defeated and even told his coach to 'shut up' as he recovered on the stool.

Watch the clip here:

Ahead of his first welterweight title defense against Jack Della Maddalena, Belal Muhammad recently reflected on his fight against Leon Edwards and the viral incident that took place.

According to Muhammad, the best moment of the fight wasn't when he got his hand raised at the end, it was instead watching his opponent dismiss his coach between rounds. Speaking in a recent interview with the UFC, Muhammad said:

"Before the fight I said I'm gonna get him to a breaking point and the best part of the fight is going back and seeing him in the fifth round where his coach is trying to give him a motivational speech and he tells him 'shut the f*** up!' I love that turmoil."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

Belal Muhammad reveals secret to defying welterweight age curve

Despite many fighters often seeing a decline in their performances after hitting the age of 35, Belal Muhammad is one of the few to break the mould. At 36 years of age, 'Remember the Name' is the welterweight champion and on an 11-fight unbeaten streak.

Ahead of his first title defense against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, Muhammad appeared on The Brian Campbell Experience podcast, where he was asked about his age-defying performances. According to the champ, it's all due to his 'work ethic'. He explained:

I think it’s the work ethic. I put in so many hours. I put a lot of good work, smart work in. Also, I started late. I started at 23...I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. I keep my body clean, and I try to stay light and healthy all year round because I’m training all year round. I think that’s what helps me and keeps me strong and keeps me feeling young."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (1:30):

