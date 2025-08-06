Belal Muhammad previews Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight, disputes Din Thomas' take on 'Borz' potentially winning UFC gold

Belal Muhammad recently shared his thoughts on the Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight. The former welterweight champion also responded to UFC analyst Din Thomas' take on how Chimaev beating du Plessis could spell disaster for the promotion.

Chimaev is set to challenge du Plessis for the middleweight throne at UFC 319 later this month at the United Center in Chicago. Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, Muhammad shared his preview of the fight and claimed Chimaev could make easy work of the South African fighter. In a YouTube video, he said:

"I think he can go out there and finish him dominantly, or even like Khabib [Nurmagomedov] said, just strike with him. I think he can outstrike him. I think he'll make it look easy if he keeps it on the feet. Yeah, Dricus has a chin, he has cardio, he has an awkward style, he has toughness, but I think Chimaev is a lot cleaner."

Addressing Thomas' recent concerns about Chimaev potentially causing a headache for the UFC brass by beating du Plessis and becoming champion, Muhammad continued:

"I don't know what the fudge Din Thomas is talking about, but I think he's way off on this one. I think it'll be one of the biggest things for the UFC if Chimaev wins the belt. I think he'll probably be one of the biggest stars, superstars, the UFC has. He's already a star. He already has that invincible aura about him. I think it's only going to get bigger, especially if he goes out there and dominates Dricus, who's on a hot streak, and I think he can." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Watch the full video below:

Din Thomas believes Khamzat Chimaev beating Dricus du Plessis could spell "disaster" for the UFC

Din Thomas doesn't think Khamzat Chimaev becoming UFC champion is a good thing for the promotion. The UFC analyst recently shared his take on the possibility of Chimaev dethroning Dricus du Plessis and becoming middleweight king.

In an interview with Mike Bohn, Thomas explained how Chimaev's unreliable availability record could pose a problem and said:

"If Khamzat wins, it's a disaster. You can't tell me a part of you isn't just thinking, 'This fight might not actually happen.'... Some of these guys habitually struggle in just making it to the dance... I'm not going to be pessimistic about it and will say he's going to show up. But if he does show up and he's able to win, do we trust him to be able to show up and fight again? That's the thing."

Catch Din Thomas' comments below (23:00):

