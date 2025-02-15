Belal Muhammad reveals how Islam Makhachev could chase welterweight ambitions despite their friendship: “I’m two fights away”

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has been vocal about his intention to become a double champion. However, Belal Muhammad, with whom he shares a close relationship, is the welterweight champion.

Ad

Nonetheless, Muhammad supports Makhachev's double champ aspirations, even claiming the pound-for-pound king could easily defeat Dricus du Plessis, the middleweight champion.

In a recent interview with Barstool Chicago, the UFC welterweight champion revealed another plan for Makhachev to become a double champion. Since he defeated several contenders before winning the title from Leon Edwards, Muhammad claimed he would move up to middleweight with two title defenses.

Muhammad said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I would never fight Islam because that's different, for me and him. We trained together. You know, when you're sweating with somebody, and you're bleeding with somebody, and you train with somebody like that, it's just a different relationship.So, like, it wouldn't be about money for me or for him, I would assume. So, like, I would never want to do that."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"They've helped me so much, so for me, I would rather go up to 185 and let him just take 170 if that's the case. Since I've already had to fight my way up to 170 and I've beaten five top-10 guys, like I'm two fights away from being able to challenge at 185 and saying hey I want to be double champ."

Ad

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (11:25):

Ad

Ilia Topuria confident in potential matchup against Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad aren't the only UFC champions angling for double champion status. Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has been vocal about wanting to fight for the lightweight title.

In a recent interview with Kyle Forgeard on the FULLSEND podcast, Topuria shared his interest in fighting at lightweight, even claiming he would defeat Islam Makhachev.

Ad

Topuria also discussed how he would defeat the pound-for-pound king, saying:

"I have so many, so many things against Islam that he's going to have some hard time with me. And something he knows, and we all know, is that the only thing I need is one punch. And you know for sure that I'm going to connect that one punch because I don't throw my punches like a like a crazy, you know?"

Ad

He added:

"I'm waiting for my moment, and I apply a lot of technique behind that punch. You know, I move my head, and I know where to throw that punch. And we all know that at some point, I will connect that punch. And everything will depend on what God will decide. If he wants to send Islam to sleep or not. Who knows that? I know that."

Ad

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments about fighting Islam Makhachev below (20:22):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.