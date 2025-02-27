Belal Muhammad revisits Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev war, calls it an incredible fight amid UFC 313 shakeup

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad shared his thoughts on the first fight between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev. Gaethje is scheduled to face Fiziev in their UFC 313 rematch on March 8.

The fight was arranged after Gaethje's original opponent, Dan Hooker, had to withdraw due to an injury. Fiziev, who has not competed professionally since September 2023, stepped in to face 'The Highlight' on short notice. After rewatching their first fight, Muhammad took to X to share his opinion, writing:

"Just rewatched Justin vs. Fiziev. Man, that was such a good fight."

Gaethje and Fiziev first competed in the UFC 286 co-main event in March 2023. In the high-paced striking battle, Fiziev was off to a good start as Gaethje appeared to be struggling against his versatile attacks and speed.

However, Gaethje's experience, timing, and pressure proved decisive as the fight progressed. He was able to land the bigger strikes and significantly increased the volume in Rounds 2 and 3, battering Fiziev's face while also scoring a rare takedown.

'The Highlight' edged past Fiziev by majority decision, and both men walked home with an extra $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus for their action-packed performances.

Paul Felder reacts to Belal Muhammad proposing his name as Justin Gaethje's opponent

After Dan Hooker pulled out of his UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje, many lightweight contenders, including Rafael Fiziev, Mateusz Gamrot and Renato Moicano offered to step in as the replacement fighter and face the former interim lightweight champion.

However, the UFC had not announced the new opponent until recently. During this time, Belal Muhammad took to X and proposed Gaethje vs. Paul Felder.

"Justin vs. Felder would be lit."

Felder, who has already retired from competitive MMA in May 2021 and has become a staple of the UFC's broadcast team in recent years, responded:

"[Laughing emoji] You trying to get me hurt?"

Muhammad, who won the UFC welterweight title by dethroning Leon Edwards at UFC 304, is also gearing up for a fight as he will attempt his first title defense against No.4-ranked Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 on May 11.

