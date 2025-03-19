Belal Muhammad rips into excuses-laden Leon Edwards while breaking down how and why Sean Brady will beat 'Rocky'

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad continues to jab at his rival, former divisional titleholder Leon Edwards. As Edwards prepares to face welterweight rising star Sean Brady at UFC Fight Night London this weekend. 'Remember The Name' continually criticizes Edwards' "excuse" for dropping the belt to him: fighting at 5am.

Ad

As peculiar and puzzling as this excuse may be, 'Rocky' stands by it and is adamant that if he fights Belal Muhammad on normal hours, he would beat him. ACD MMA reported on this claim on X:

"❗️ Leon Edwards says he was injured and underestimated Belal Muhammad at UFC 304: 'Going into the fight, there was injuries. The thing that made the most difference was the time, fighting at 5am. I just thought ‘it’s Belal (laughs). I can beat Belal.’"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Muhammad promptly replied to the tweet, stating:

"This guys full of excuses that’s why Brady will beat him ..I predict once Brady gets him down two or three times he’ll find a submission ..because Leon’s weak mentally and he’ll have flash backs from what I did to him"

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Ariel Helwani speculated that 5:30 am timeslot caused Leon Edwards to lose to Belal Muhammad

The conversation on Leon Edwards losing via unanimous decision to Belal Muhammad in London back in July last year may have been instigated by veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. In an episode of The Ariel Helwani Show featuring interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, Helwani speculated that the timeslot of the Edwards-Muhammad fight ultimately caused the outcome.

Ad

Helwani brazenly said:

"I promise, I'm not taking anything away from Belal [Muhammad], he won that fight fair and square. He looked great. I will forever believe that Leon [Edwards] lost that fight, in part, because he was fighting at 5:30 in the morning. It was okay for you [Aspinall], you won but I have doubts that the fight goes the same way if it's happening at 1AM or 12:30 as you usually fight."

Ad

Aspinall respectfully disagreed, saying that such kinds of speculations are only made by those who don't fight and have no deep understanding of what it means to fight in the cage. He did, however, graciously give Helwani the space to express himself freely while also lauding Belal Muhammad's performance.

Listen to their conversation here (15:06):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.