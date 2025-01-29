Belal Muhammad roasts Darren Till over latter's take on Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes: "I also thought you were beating Masvidal until..."

It's a known fact by now that if you take a jab at Belal Muhammad online, he'll come back at you with a haymaker. This lesson was learned by former UFC fighter Darren Till after he heavily criticized the UFC welterweight champion's take on the polarizing fight between Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes.

Last weekend, Nurmagomedov successfully defended his Bellator lightweight title against Hughes via a close majority decision win. PFL posted screenshots of the fighters and media personalities reacting to the decision, including Muhammad's take.

Darren Till reposted it with the caption:

"I’m not even gonna read everyone’s opinions on who they thought won but I can see Belal has gave his opinion and we all know he thought USMAN won cos he’s a lick a**. Lickeddddy the a**hole. A** lick."

Belal Muhammad replied and hit Till directly where it hurt, saying:

"😂😂I’m unbiased I thought Paul looked great … I also thought you were beating masvidal until… you know"

Belal Muhammad further rips into Darren Till on X

With the trash talk happening between Belal Muhammad and Darren Till, fans have started speculating on a hypothetical fight between the two.

After departing from the UFC in 2022, Till embarked on a boxing career two years later. The Englishman was supposed to fight rising influencer boxing star Tommy Fury, but the bout got canceled. Fury was replaced by 7-4 Anthony Taylor, whom Till stopped inside six rounds earlier this month.

A fan, @Moha_atle02, suggested a clash between the UFC welterweight champ and the former UFC welterweight:

"@darrentill2 vs @bullyb170 for the WW title 🏆"

Belal Muhammad replied to this in typical trolling fashion. While he didn't predict a knockout, he did say that 'The Gorilla' would not come out on top, saying:

"If we just did boxing for 12 rounds, he wouldn’t win one round"

Although this fight will never happen due to contractual obligations, a fantasy battle between 'The Gorilla' and 'Remember The Name' is fun to imagine. Just the verbal back-and-forth between the two would be must-see TV. The hypothetical bout, with Till's aggressive style and Muhammad's penchant for not backing down, could easily win Fight of the Night.

