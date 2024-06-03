Belal Muhammad says he'd never fight Islam Makhachev but makes bold prediction for latter's potential middleweight future

Belal Muhammad has claimed he would never want to go up against Islam Makhachev if the lightweight champion ever makes a move to 170 pounds.

Belal Muhammad is on a collision course with UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 304. In preparation for his title shot, Muhammad has benefitted greatly from training alongside Islam Makhachev, Usman Nurmagomedov, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Makhachev, fresh off a dominant win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, has openly discussed moving to welterweight to challenge for the title. However, ‘Remember the Name’ emphasizes their strong bond as training partners and shuts down the possibility of them ever fighting.

Trending

Speaking to MMA Fighting he said:

“I would never fight him, 100 percent.”

However, Muhammad believes Makhachev has the potential to achieve his two-division champion dream, but in the middleweight division:

“But honestly, he could go up to 185 and beat [Dricus] du Plessis right now. I think he’s that good, really. I think he could go up there and be that two-division champ. Skip over 170 for a little bit, let me beat a couple of these younger guys, and then I’ll go up to 185.”

Check out Belal Muhammad's comment below:

Expand Tweet

Islam Makhachev outlasts Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 to potentially surpass Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy

Islam Makhachev, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, overcame a grueling challenge from Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 to retain his belt. The victory not only solidified Makhachev's dominance at 155 pounds but also potentially surpassed his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Makhachev, known for his stifling wrestling, controlled the opening round against Poirier, a fan favorite known for his exciting fighting style. However, Poirier displayed remarkable resilience, weathering takedowns and landing significant strikes throughout the next three rounds.

In the fourth, Poirier even opened a cut on Makhachev's face with a sharp elbow, raising concerns about the champion's ability to continue.

The final round proved pivotal. Despite exhaustion, Makhachev secured a takedown and locked in a D'arce choke, forcing Poirier to tap. While Poirier later claimed he briefly lost consciousness, the win solidified Makhachev's reign.

This victory not only marked Makhachev's third title defense but also extended his UFC winning streak to 14, surpassing Nurmagomedov's total of UFC wins (13).

While both champions faced lesser competition early in their careers, Makhachev's recent run of victories over Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski, and Poirier compares favorably to Nurmagomedov's conquests of Conor McGregor, Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.