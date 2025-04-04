Belal Muhammad scorched by Kamaru Usman for Colby Covington-like antics

Kamaru Usman slammed Belal Muhammad and compared his trash talk style to Colby Covington. Usman used a recent instance of Muhammad using social media to trash talk his looming opponent, Jack Della Maddalena, who he will defend his 170-pound belt against next at UFC 315 in May.

Muhammad quote-tweeted a message from Maddalena where the title challenger stated that he was going to save the division. He wrote:

"Just when I was gonna donate to your fundraiser so your coaches can come...enjoy spirit airlines."

Check out Belal Muhammad's post below:

This quote referenced a rumor floating around that Maddalena was utilizing a fundraiser to fly out relevant coaching staff to Montreal for his title bid. During an interaction with his co-host Henry Cejudo on their Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman stated:

"I don't think that's very Muslim-esque. We don't care about that. It is what it is. This is a guy that really is, for as much as you say you don't like [Colby] Covington for what Covington did to get to the top of the division and how he talks to people, you're not far from it right now."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comparison of Muhammad and Covington's trash talk below:

Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman's bad blood

Belal Muhammad is not in the good books of Kamaru Usman, and the same seems to be true in the inverse. Speaking of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Muhammad had an alleged scuffle with Usman during an episode that ultimately never aired.

A lot of rumor has been thrown around about this volatile situation with Cejudo confirming that there was a physical altercation between the two elite welterweights. During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Henry Cejudo spotlighted that situation as he quipped:

"I almost got kicked. Punches were thrown, and I had a messed up ankle at that time. So Kamaru Usman and Belal, Belal was kicking me to my head, dude. Luckily I did a little slip. But it was definitely rated R."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:

