Belal Muhammad shares hilarious five-word reaction under fan's post about "how much it would cost to send Leon Edwards to Dagestan"

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad recently commented on an Instagram post shared by a fan. He took a cheeky dig at former champion Leon Edwards in the process.

'Remember the Name' dethroned 'Rocky' to become the 170-pound king at UFC 304 in July last year. Muhammad showcased his superior wrestling prowess as he cruised to a unanimous decision victory over the Brit.

Since this fight, Edwards has suffered another defeat at the hands of Sean Brady at UFC London. Meanwhile, Muhammad is scheduled to take on Jack Della Maddalena for his first title defense at UFC 315.

Belal Muhammad recently dropped a hilarious remark directed towards Leon Edwards on an Instagram post shared by TheFightBubble. The post appeared to calculate the exact amount of money that would be needed to send Leon "2-3 years to Dagestan and forget".

The fan then claims that it would cost Edwards a total of 932 pounds and 11 pence for his trip to Dagestan.

Check out the breakdown of the trip expenses as per the post below:

121 pounds and 90 pence for a taxi ride from 'Rocky's' gym to the airport

Six-month Dagestan visa which costs 154 pounds.

Flight from London's Heathrow Airport to Makhachkala, Dagestan which would cost 651 pounds.

31-minute taxi ride from the Makhachkala airport to Khabib's gym costing 5 pounds and 21 pence.

Check out the post below:

The reigning welterweight champion was quick to share his reaction to the post, claiming that he has already wagered 20 (likely U.S. dollars) on the idea of sending Edwards to Dagestan and improving his wrestling:

"I got 20 on it"

Check out Belal Muhammad's comment below:

Belal Muhammad's comment [Screenshot courtesy: @thefightbubble on Instagram]

Belal Muhammad trolls Leon Edwards for his performance against Sean Brady

Leon Edwards suffered his second successive loss against Sean Brady at UFC London. The fight was completely one-sided as Brady controlled and dominated the Brit on the ground before eventually submitting him in the fourth round.

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad seemed to have been watching the fight live as he continued to troll his former opponent on social media. Muhammad has previously slammed Edwards and his team for using the fight timing as an excuse for 'Rocky's' poor performance against him at UFC 304.

After a lackluster performance against Brady, Muhammad fired shots at Edwards on X. One of his posts was read as:

"What time is it in London? Asking for Leon."

Check out Belal Muhammad's post below:

Check out more reactions from Belal Muhammad below:

Belal Muhammad's reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @bullyb170 on X]

