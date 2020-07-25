Bellator 242: Jay Jay Wilson stays undefeated

Jay Jay Wilson moved to 6-0 after handing Tywan Claxton his second career loss at Bellator 242. It was a hard-fought and close split decision win for the 22-year-old.

The #Bellator242 main card rolls on with @TClax149 vs. Jay Jay Wilson up next.



Catch this highly-anticipated featherweight bout LIVE on @ParamountNet and @DAZN_USA in the 🇺🇸 and with @SkySports in the 🇬🇧. pic.twitter.com/3XGWoqqcJa — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) July 25, 2020

He said he saw something when Tywan gets pressured. That's how he started the fight at Bellator 242 as Wilson started off aggressively. But when a young fighter does that he needs to be careful and not burn himself out.

Both men immediately went into the clinch, a place where most of the fight took place. Both landed some knees and threw some leather on the breaks. Claxton eventually got taken down with Jay Jay winding up on top. He was able to transition to back control on bottom, landing elbows. Wilson attempted some submissions as the horn sounded to end the first round at Bellator 242.

Lift & Elevate. Jay Jay Wilson makes the takedown happen in the 1️⃣st round.



Tune in for round 2️⃣ with @ParamountNet and @DAZN_USA in the US and @SkySports in the UK now!#Bellator242 pic.twitter.com/gw5OyG1wcf — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) July 25, 2020

The second round of the fight at Belator 242 started with much slower pace, although Claxton stung Wilson with some solid left hands. Back into the clinch, they again traded knees as Tywan pushed the action into the fence.

There, Claxton was just controlling the action grinding Wilson and landing shoulders. Jay Jay was unsuccessful in trying two jumping triangles.

Wilson saw round 3 start with him getting popped with more lefts. The pair landed more knees along the fence. But it was Tywan who was looking solid as he was stuffing Wilson.

While Claxton scored another takedown, Jay Jay tried to get the finish with a triangle at Bellator 242.

👊 Tonight's fight between @TClax149 and Jay Jay Wilson will go to a decision.



📊 Here are the stats. How did you score this bout? pic.twitter.com/t7zB2iuXfn — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) July 25, 2020

The pair embraced before the scores were read as a true show of sportsmanship after a week of harsh words back and forth between the two. It's also the first win for Jay Jay via decision.