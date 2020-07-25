Bellator 242: Raufeon Stots hands Cass Bell his first loss

RoufuSports talents have improved their grappling immensely and that was proved by Raufeon "Supa" Stots at Bellator 242. The 31-year-old improved his record to 14-1, after submitting Cass Bell.

In Bellator MMA's return at the Mohegan Sun Arena, the grappling was the key for Stots in his fight against Bell at Bellator 242. Bell came out firing kicks but eventually, he would be caught by Stots.

Cass got a takedown but found himself in an attempted guillotine choke. Eventually, Cass was able to get out of it. Back on the feet, they both fired shots at each other. The duo then clinched up along the fence where Bell's takedown defense was spot on and almost had his attempt at a Guillotine Choke find success. Stots took the action to the ground and grinded Cass, getting into a mount.

The second round between the duo's fight at Bellator 242 started at a better pace. Both men let their hands fly and wound up back along the cage in a clinch. Bell's solid defense was there but the relentless Raufeon took him down.

To hype himself up between rounds, @RaufeonStots chanted "I dominate, excite, and finish fights."



He got the submission moments later

He tried to get into back control and the action went back to the feet for a minute. Raufeon again pulled him to the mat, working him over.

Cass attempted a high kick but slipped down. Stots jumped on him and applied a body lock. He worked him over with some ground and pound before being able to lock in the submission. Bell wound up tapping at 1:24 of the 3rd round at Bellator 242.

The win extended Stots' streak to six and he is now 2-0 inside the Bellator cage. It also was Cass's first career loss as well.