Bellator 247 - Denise Kielholtz makes quick work of Kate Jackson

Bellator 247 was a quick card as out of the 11 fights, nine of them were finishes. And the numbers get more impressive as six of those finishes were submissions with three ending via KOs. Five of those finishes were in the first round and without a doubt, the most impressive of them all was the first and last fights on the card. The night ended with Denise Kielholtz extending her win streak to four with the last three fights ending in the opening round.

The 47-3 Bellator Kickboxing Flyweight champion once again made a major statement in the MMA cage. She flatlined Kate Jackson with a right hand, followed by a left hook just 43 seconds into the contest. The 31-year-old is now 6-2 and has set her sights on champion Ilima-Lei MacFarlane.

Kate Jackson, who had a distinct advantage on the ground, never got a chance to use it. The loss now sees her come on the wrong end of back to back fights, as the champion Ilima-Lei MacFarlane had ended her two-fight winning streak last year.

As the two women met in the center of the cage, both of them were a bit cautious to avoid making a mistake early on. However, Denise Kielholtz threw some quick rights in looking for her range.

That power left hook by Denise Kielholtz connected perfectly on Kate Jackson's jaw, as she went down flat. Before referee Dan Miragliotta could move, Miss Dynamite went down on top to land more strikes. It forced Miragliotta to pull Denise Kielholtz off the fallen Kate Jackson and admonish her about it.

JUST. LIKE. THAT.



Denise Kielholtz delivers a stunning KO to Kate Jackson ending the @BellatorMMA 247 main event in under one minute! pic.twitter.com/UHyG6sozff — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 1, 2020

“I have a plan, and every time I step into this cage, the plan works,” Kielholtz said afterward. “That was not exactly [the plan], but it was a little bit like this.”

"Every time that I step in this cage, the plan works."@DeniseKielholtz makes quick work of her opponent at #Bellator247. pic.twitter.com/X7kWP0aCi8 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 1, 2020

With this dominant win, Kielholtz is now on a four-fight winning streak inside the Bellator cage, and has announced herself as a contender in the division.

"We will see. It all depends on Bellator," Denise Kielholtz said. "I'm just ready for everyone. I'm the kickboxing world champion in Bellator and next to my blue belt, I want the red belt. That's my goal."

You could say all in all it was a fun successful debut for Bellator on their new streaming partner CBS Sports Network.