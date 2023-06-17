Bellator 297 results and highlights: Sergio Pettis wows over Patricio Pitbull, Yoel Romero loses title fight

Bellator 297 recently concluded at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago and the final results from the exciting pay-per-view event are in.

In the main event of the evening, light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov successfully defended his title for the fourth time against former UFC star Yoel Romero. The Russian breezed past Romero to secure a unanimous decision win (49-46, 49-46, 49-46).

In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis defended his title against Bellator's legendary featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull. Pettis dominated the fight and scored a lopsided unanimous decision win over the two-division champion (50-45, 50-45, 49-46).

Elsewhere on the card, Corey Anderson strengthened his case for another potential title shot after defeating Phil Davis Bellator 297. Anderson beat the former Bellator light heavyweight champion via a split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

On the main card, heavyweight Gokhan Saricam also defeated Daniel James via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Bellator MMA returned with one of its most stacked cards of the year on June 16 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Bellator 297 treated fans to high-profile championship stakes towards the top of the card courtesy of two intriguing title fights.

In the main event, Vadim Nemkov, the reigning light heavyweight champion, achieved his fourth consecutive belt defense, setting a new divisional record. The Russian is now on a 12-fight unbeaten streak after comfortably getting past former two-time UFC title challenger Yoel Romero.

The co-main event between Sergio Pettis and Patricio Pitbull was arguably one of Pettis's biggest career wins. Pettis displayed fast hands, accurate striking, and blinding speed over five rounds at Bellator 297, keeping Pitbull off balance from the start of the fight until the final second. The judges ultimately scored the bout in favor of Pettis, giving him the second official defense of his title.

