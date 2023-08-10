Bellator 298 weigh-in results: Did any fighter miss weight?

Bellator 298 takes place tomorrow night and is shaping up to be an entertaining night of fights for the promotion. The weigh-ins took place earlier today and every fighter competing weighed in to make their bouts official for tomorrow night.

The prelims portion unfortunately saw one fighter miss weight. Unbeaten women's flyweight Diana Avsaragova missed weight for her bout with UFC veteran Justine Kish as she weighed in at 127.2lbs, which is 2.2lbs over the flyweight title fight limit and 1.2lbs over the non-title fight limit.

This is the second consecutive fight that Avsaragova missed weight, which is unfortunate for the promotion and will likely result in her forfeiting more of her fight purse.

Aside from 'Pantera', every fighter successfully made weight for their respective bout. The prelim headliners made weight for their featherweight clash as No.8 ranked Lucas Brennan weighed in at 145.4 and Weber Almeida weighed in at 145lbs.

On the Bellator 298 main card, top middleweights Dalton Rosta and Aaron Jeffery weighed in at 185.6lbs and 185.4lbs respectively. The bout is definitely one to keep an eye as there could be a lot at stake for the winner, especially considering the current landscape at middleweight.

Former interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky weighed in at 233.8lbs, which will put him at a slight size disadvantage as his opponent Steve Mowry weighed in at 254.2lbs for their co-main event clash. The heavyweights last fought each other at Bellator 284, but the fight was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

The Bellator 298 main event will also be contested as scheduled as former interim welterweight champion Logan Storley weighed in at 170.6lbs, while his opponent Brennan Ward weighed in at 171lbs.